Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $10.59 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008308 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002459 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000464 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

