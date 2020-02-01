THETA (THETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.84 Million

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, THETA has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market cap of $90.84 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001117 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bithumb.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $545.80 or 0.05843053 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025022 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00128704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035180 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010772 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, WazirX, DDEX, Binance, OKEx, Fatbtc, Bithumb, Upbit, Hotbit, Gate.io, Huobi and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

