THETA Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One THETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Gate.io, Hotbit and Huobi. THETA has a total market cap of $89.65 million and $2.30 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THETA has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $548.07 or 0.05915505 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00025035 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00127350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034722 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, WazirX, OKEx, Gate.io, Binance, Hotbit, Huobi, Upbit, Bithumb, DDEX, Coinbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

