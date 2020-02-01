Thingschain (TIC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $20,110.00 and approximately $6,854.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046323 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00067141 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,409.28 or 1.00257155 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00052956 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

