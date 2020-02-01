Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Third Point Reinsurance’s earnings. Third Point Reinsurance reported earnings of ($3.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Third Point Reinsurance.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

NYSE:TPRE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.89. 611,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,989. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. Third Point Reinsurance has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 17.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 234,310 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 8.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 47,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 624,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Third Point Reinsurance by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

