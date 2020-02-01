THORChain (RUNE) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.31 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. THORChain has a total market cap of $15.31 million and $211,690.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001250 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, THORChain has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,306,175 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

