Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and BiteBTC. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $47,581.00 and $44,190.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00753624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007079 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033208 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

