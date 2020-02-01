Thrive Token (THRT) Hits Market Cap of $714,441.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $714,441.00 and approximately $7,539.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $552.28 or 0.05910118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025018 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00128060 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035044 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015558 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010750 BTC.

About Thrive Token

Thrive Token is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

