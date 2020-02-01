Thunder Token Trading Up 2.4% This Week (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $26.95 million and $3.03 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Korea. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

