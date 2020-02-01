ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.52 ($15.72).

TKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Independent Research set a €12.30 ($14.30) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.95 ($17.38) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

FRA TKA opened at €11.17 ($12.98) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.95.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.