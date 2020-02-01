Time New Bank Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $545,658.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi, Binance and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, OKEx, OTCBTC, Bibox, Binance, CoinBene, BigONE, Huobi, C2CX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

