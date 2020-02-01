Time New Bank Trading Up 10% Over Last Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $546,901.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, OTCBTC, C2CX and CoinBene. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.09 or 0.02994829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank launched on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, BigONE, C2CX, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Huobi, Binance, CoinBene, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

