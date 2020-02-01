Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Timken alerts:

In related news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick acquired 1,183 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.73 per share, with a total value of $62,379.59. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 46,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,481,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,323,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 281.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 383,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after acquiring an additional 282,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 37.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 107,557 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Timken by 1,381.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 100,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 93,264 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 655,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Timken has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.