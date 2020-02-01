Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TOCA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tocagen by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 221,574 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tocagen by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tocagen by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tocagen by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tocagen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TOCA opened at $0.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.79. Tocagen has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 201,488.91% and a negative return on equity of 182.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tocagen will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tocagen

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

