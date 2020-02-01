TokenClub Market Cap Hits $4.22 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, TokenClub has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $386,405.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenClub token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, CoinBene, BigONE and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $551.88 or 0.05876170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010754 BTC.

About TokenClub

TCT is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,425,335 tokens. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com.

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, BigONE, FCoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the exchanges listed above.

