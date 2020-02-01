TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0734 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and Cryptopia. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $57,117.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TokenPay has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046384 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067214 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,409.28 or 1.00257155 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00051222 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001438 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,855,396 coins and its circulating supply is 16,656,406 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Liquid and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

