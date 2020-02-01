TOKPIE (TKP) Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $74,175.00 and approximately $74.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000286 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TKP is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,639,746 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.