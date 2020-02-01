TOP Trading Up 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One TOP token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Huobi Global. TOP has a market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $364,046.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.04 or 0.02959182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00194194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

