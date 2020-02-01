Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Toro worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Toro by 11.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,989,000 after buying an additional 524,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,909,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Toro by 57.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 539,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after buying an additional 197,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,687,000 after buying an additional 146,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $80.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.