Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Citigroup cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,342,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 74,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,018.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 40,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.26. 1,231,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,595. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average is $56.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.5605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

