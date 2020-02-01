Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) Holdings Lowered by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,081 shares during the period. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure accounts for approximately 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.25% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYG. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $3,513,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 132,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 66,250 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.13. 540,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,867. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

