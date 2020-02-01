Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOT. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Total by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Total by 19.8% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOT opened at $48.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. Total has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts predict that Total will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

