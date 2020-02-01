TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

TowneBank stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $26.55. 138,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,658. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1,745.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 392,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter valued at about $7,530,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 56.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 65,224 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 201.7% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 72,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 96.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

