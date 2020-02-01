TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $414.09 Million

Analysts expect TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce $414.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $378.80 million and the highest is $454.80 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $290.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TPI Composites.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $383.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The stock has a market cap of $729.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 580,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.