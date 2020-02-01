Traceability Chain Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $6,644.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BCEX and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00315426 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010806 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001739 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traceability Chain Profile

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,292,294 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.