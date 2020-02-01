Traceability Chain (TAC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,790.00

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, LBank and BCEX. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $8,790.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Traceability Chain has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00045949 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00311941 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012079 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

TAC is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,292,294 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

