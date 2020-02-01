Transcodium (TNS) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last Week

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Bancor Network. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $104,432.00 and $287.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

