TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

TMDX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 158,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 million. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Weill purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,541.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 551,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TransMedics Group by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 243,034 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 429,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 233,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,375,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,957,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

