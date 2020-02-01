Tratin (TRAT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Tratin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Tratin has a total market cap of $28.07 million and approximately $27.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tratin token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu and EtherFlyer.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $551.48 or 0.05874323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015303 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Tratin Token Profile

TRAT is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tratin’s official website is tratin.io.

Tratin Token Trading

Tratin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tratin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tratin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

