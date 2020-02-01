Travala.com (AVA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.48 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Travala.com has a market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $185,220.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for $0.0951 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.40 or 0.02979895 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194241 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,383,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,627,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com.

Travala.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

