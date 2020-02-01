Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,613.63 ($21.23).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPK. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Travis Perkins to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,549 ($20.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Nick Roberts acquired 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Also, insider Marianne Culver acquired 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £520.64 ($684.87). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 243 shares of company stock valued at $385,477.

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,551.50 ($20.41) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 52.77. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,614.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,426.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

