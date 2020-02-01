TRAXIA Price Reaches $0.0006 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded up 114.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 117.5% higher against the dollar. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $202,599.00 and approximately $137.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,820,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

