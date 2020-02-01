TRAXIA Price Up 120.1% Over Last 7 Days (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 105.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, TRAXIA has traded up 120.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TRAXIA token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $194,149.00 and $132.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.08 or 0.02952279 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,820,714 tokens. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRAXIA Token Trading

TRAXIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

