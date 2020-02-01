TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.79.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THS. William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,420,000 after buying an additional 90,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,927,000 after buying an additional 445,250 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 643,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after buying an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter.

THS opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

