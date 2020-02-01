Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.38.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.24. 437,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Trex has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $101.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.