TrezarCoin (TZC) Hits Market Capitalization of $675,727.00

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, TrezarCoin has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. TrezarCoin has a market cap of $675,727.00 and $921.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrezarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrezarCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.01251630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046384 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00026245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00201939 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067214 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003936 BTC.

TrezarCoin Profile

TZC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 203,864,500 coins and its circulating supply is 191,864,500 coins. TrezarCoin’s official website is trezarcoin.com. TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrezarCoin Coin Trading

TrezarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrezarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrezarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrezarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrezarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrezarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.