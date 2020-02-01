Trident Group (TRDT) Reaches Market Cap of $1,755.00

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trident Group token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

