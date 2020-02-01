Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 1.30

News articles about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a coverage optimism score of 1.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Trigon Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.14. 94,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,977. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. Trigon Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

