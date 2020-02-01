Tripio Hits Market Capitalization of $6.16 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Tripio token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. During the last week, Tripio has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $6.16 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.56 or 0.02941773 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00194106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029716 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio.

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

