Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. During the last week, Tripio has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and $1.29 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02984482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tripio is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

