Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

TSC opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. Tristate Capital has a 1-year low of $18.95 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,613.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 59.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.