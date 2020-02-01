Trollcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $167,208.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00046190 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00067342 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,433.33 or 1.00442339 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000755 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00055972 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001459 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

