TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0187

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, DigiFinex, Kucoin and Cryptomate. TRON has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $1.33 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.53 or 0.02951233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00193575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00120743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020425 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

