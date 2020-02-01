TrueChain (TRUE) Hits Market Cap of $25.27 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, TrueChain has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00003391 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC and ZB.COM. TrueChain has a total market cap of $25.27 million and $18.57 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00036861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $551.27 or 0.05876989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00127371 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034686 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015392 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010743 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bithumb, DragonEX, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

