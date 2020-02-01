TrueFeedBack Trading Down 6.2% This Week (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One TrueFeedBack token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $526,650.00 and approximately $61,025.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.66 or 0.02945485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122695 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

