TrueFlip Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,232.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $37,232.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00004101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.97 or 0.02972476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00121522 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

