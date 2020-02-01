TrueUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $536.65 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $136.76 million and approximately $536.65 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, WazirX, Bittrex and Bitso.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.66 or 0.02945485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122695 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 136,934,655 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia, WazirX, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, Kuna, IDEX, HBUS, Bitso, Kyber Network, Zebpay, Binance, Koinex and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

