TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0158 on Major Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $104,576.00 and $2,703.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023177 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.19 or 0.02643683 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002400 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016470 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.