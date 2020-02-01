TrustVerse Hits One Day Volume of $701,228.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $701,228.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.88 or 0.05876170 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024995 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00128220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00034910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015227 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010754 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,411,538 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

