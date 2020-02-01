TTC Market Cap Tops $12.29 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One TTC coin can now be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bibox and BitForex. TTC has a total market capitalization of $12.29 million and approximately $191,296.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TTC has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.22 or 0.05933111 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024975 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00127419 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00034851 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010876 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 851,168,240 coins and its circulating supply is 394,143,084 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

